NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott Personal Decision News

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 02: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after completing a pass against the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

With Dak Prescott medically cleared to play and set to return to the lineup on Sunday, new reports say that Dallas' franchise QB specifically circled this weekend to return.

Per ESPN's Ed Werder (via Warren Sharp):

Dak Prescott personally chose the Lions to be the opponent as he returns from a five-game absence following surgery to repair that fracture on his passing hand. ... Prescott's played the Lions three times in his career: winning each game, averaging 30 points, eight touchdown passes, no interceptions.

The NFL world reacted to Dak's decision on social media.

"... oh my," tweeted Nick Baumgardner.

"Scared of those birds I don’t blame him," an Eagles fan replied.

"This is absolute catnip for [Pride Of Detroit]," said David Fucillo.

"If this defense has any dignity, it will show today," a Lions fan commented. "That’s so embarrassing to be called out by a rich man’s Cooper Rush like this."

Sounds like something Dan Campbell will used to fire up his team before 1 PM kickoff.