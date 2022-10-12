NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott Practice News

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys walks on to the field before the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Dak Prescott appears to be trending in the right direction.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback won't play in Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, but he is getting some action in practice this week.

After practice, Prescott reportedly threw passes to wide receivers. The throws "looked sharp and had zip," per team insider Clarence Hill Jr.

Prescott suffered a broken thumb on his throwing hand during the Cowboys' Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He underwent surgery to repair the issue and has missed each of the past four games.

In Prescott's absence, the Cowboys have won four straight games led by backup QB Cooper Rush. His unexpected success is no doubt affording the Cowboys some extra wiggle room when it comes to extending Prescott's recovery process.

Dallas will look to continue its improbable winning streak with a marquee matchup against the undefeated Eagles on Sunday night.

Given Prescott's progress, a return in Week 7 is entirely within the realm of possibility.