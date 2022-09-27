NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott, Rams Game News

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 12: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on in the second half against the Los Angels Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has reportedly made major progress since getting the stitches removed from his thumb on Monday.

According to Jane Slater of the NFL Network:

"... Dak Prescott showed me his thumb post stitch removal. No swelling. Healing. Tells me Cowboys/Rams week 5 is a game that he could possibly start. Get the sense he would go Sunday vs. Washington if he could but this will be a team/Dak decision to be smart."

The NFL world reacted to the Dak-Rams news on social media.

Would you let it ride with Cooper Rush? Or get Dak back on the field as soon as possible?