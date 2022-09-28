NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott, Target Return Date News

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after losing to the San Francisco 49ers 23-17 in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott revealed when he plans to come back.

He was asked if there was a chance he could play against the Washington Commanders this weekend. He noted that's not going to happen, but he hopes to be back the following weekend against the Los Angeles Rams.

“Nah, probably not,” Prescott told Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today Sports when asked about playing in Week 4. “But Week 5 against the Rams? That’s the one I’m looking at.”

Some fans believe Dak needs to come back to ensure he gets the starting job due to Cooper Rush's recent success.

"A lot has changed since last night," one fan said after the Cowboys win over the New York Giants.

Cowboys fans are hoping the team doesn't rush him back too early.

"I been said that he shouldn’t play and if Jerry rushed him back it would be foolish of him," one fan said.

Commanders fans aren't feeling too confident, even without Prescott on the field.

"Don’t matter cooper rush gonna kill us," one fan said.

Will Prescott be back for a Week 5 contest against the Rams?