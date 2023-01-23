NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott's Embarrassing Mistake

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys takes a moment prior to playing the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The luster on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott may have worn off for good after his performance in yesterday's playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers. But there's one mistake Dak made that fans are looking back at in shock over how bad it was.

During Monday's edition of Get Up, ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky explained that Dak Prescott missed a wide open potential touchdown throw when he decided to make a more dangerous through in coverage to CeeDee Lamb. Orlovsky explained that Dak failed to read the field properly and that the play encapsulates the Cowboys' entire season.

"The reality is this, I've talked about it all year with Dak - that play embodies everything. How did we not see that? Why did you not throw that football? What made you throw it to CeeDee Lamb? That's a touchdown (if he makes that throw) and we're having a very different conversation today (if he does)," Orlovsky said.

Many fans are praising Orlovsky for his incredible breakdown of the play, but the majority of them are taking the opportunity to rip Dak for not being able to see the wide open man downfield:

It's pretty hard to argue against Dak Prescott being the primary culprit in the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the 49ers yesterday. Simply put, he didn't step up when the team needed him to.

Dak wasn't helped by the fact that star running back Tony Pollard left the game midway through with a broken fibula. But they didn't make him the highest paid player on the team to have excuses.

Where do the Cowboys go from here?