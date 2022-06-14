NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott's Encouraging Admission

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 27: Dalton Schultz #86 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates his first half touchdown with Dak Prescott #4 while playing the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on September 27, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott is feeling confident heading into the 2022-23 season.

Prescott spoke to the media following a minicamp practice on Tuesday and said that he's a lot further along this year than he was last year.

“I think I’m so much further along than I was at this time last year. My confidence is through the roof," Prescott said.

It's now time for that confidence off the field to make an appearance on the field as the Cowboys have high expectations this coming season.

They're the favorites to win the NFC East again, though they want to be more than one-and-done in the playoffs. This is an organization that hasn't made it past the NFC Divisional Round since 1995.

Cowboys fans are hoping that this is the year their team has a lot more success.

Prescott finished last season with 4,449 yards passing, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

We'll see if he can take the Cowboys to the promised land when the 2022 season kicks off in September.