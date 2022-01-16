NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott’s Performance Today

Dak Prescott is a franchise quarterback and he’s getting paid like one. He’s yet to play like one on Sunday afternoon, though.

The Cowboys are currently trailing the 49ers, 23-7, on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas has had plenty of issues on Sunday afternoon – penalties being one of the biggest – but Prescott has yet to play like a true star quarterback.

The Cowboys franchise quarterback is currently 13 of 25 for 119 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

That’s not close to being good enough.

Dak Prescott, making $75 million this year, has mostly played like he's worth $7.50 an hour today. He has been far more off than on. That interception just sealed it. Ballgame. Congrats, 49ers. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 16, 2022

Dak Prescott is about as inaccurate today as all the Weeks 9-17 tape I watched of him — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 16, 2022

Not sure why Dak is forcing everything Wilson’s way, but he’s playing unbelievably horrible today. Like… wtfffff #DC4L — IG: BDahtTV (@BDAHT) January 16, 2022

Dak hasnt been good today, but when ur constantly being called for penalties & ur offensive line cant block upfront, u dont have much of a shot — Ben Grimaldi (@BenGrimaldi) January 16, 2022

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is 0-3 against the spread in the playoffs. 17 QBs have made 3 playoff starts or more since 2016. Dak is the only one without a playoff cover. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 16, 2022

The Cowboys are currently trailing the 49ers, 23-7, late in the third quarter on Sunday evening. Dallas will need a massive comeback in the fourth quarter if this is going to get interesting.

Dallas and San Francisco are playing on CBS.