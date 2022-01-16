NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott’s Performance Today

The Spun

Dak Prescott is a franchise quarterback and he’s getting paid like one. He’s yet to play like one on Sunday afternoon, though.

The Cowboys are currently trailing the 49ers, 23-7, on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas has had plenty of issues on Sunday afternoon – penalties being one of the biggest – but Prescott has yet to play like a true star quarterback.

The Cowboys franchise quarterback is currently 13 of 25 for 119 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

That’s not close to being good enough.

The Cowboys are currently trailing the 49ers, 23-7, late in the third quarter on Sunday evening. Dallas will need a massive comeback in the fourth quarter if this is going to get interesting.

Dallas and San Francisco are playing on CBS.

