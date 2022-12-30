NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott's Performance Tonight

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after a play against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

On Thursday night, the Tennessee Titans hosted the Dallas Cowboys in what promised to be the most-lopsided game of the NFL weekend.

Well, through one half of play that has not been the case. Dallas holds a 10-6 lead over the Titans thanks to several first-half turnovers.

Tennessee is missing several key starters including quarterback Ryan Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry and a few defensive starters. However, the Titans still forced three first-half turnovers to keep the game close.

The play of star quarterback Dak Prescott has the football world talking tonight. He's thrown two interceptions - one of which was not his fault - and was credited with a fumble.

Fantasy football managers aren't too pleased with Dak's performance tonight.

"When you started Dak Prescott in a fantasy championship," ESPN's Field Yates said in the caption of a gif saying, "I immediately regret this decision."

"Dak Prescott has been intercepted 14 times in 11 games this season. His previous high was 13 in 2017 when he started all 16 games. Not all of the picks are on him but it doesn't matter. The Cowboys can't play this sloppy against playoff team and expect to win," Cowboys reporter Todd Archer added.

Prescott is 17-of-25 for 145 yards and two interceptions tonight so far.

Will he play better in the second half?