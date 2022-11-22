NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott's Recruiting Admission

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after a play against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys continue to be the most talked-about team in the free-agent pursuit of veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott recently revealed that he reached out to OBJ about joining the team for their late-season stretch.

The star signal caller said he called Beckham to tell him how much the Dallas organization wants him for the end of the 2022 regular season and their likely postseason run.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this recruiting effort from Prescott.

"This is kind of pathetic at this point. If OBJ goes anywhere else the Cowboys are going to come out of this looking like absolute clowns," one fan wrote.

"I mean is anybody on the giants campaigning like the cowboys? He is definitely wanted in the big D," another added.

"Notice how the Giants don’t have to beg," another said.

Beckham has been a free agent all year as he recovered from the ACL tear he suffered during last season's Super Bowl win. In addition to the Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and New York Giants have been named as possible landing spots.

During the Cowboys' blowout victory over the Minnesota Vikings this past weekend, Beckham seemed to call out the team's dominant performance.

"They went krazy today," he wrote on Twitter.

The Cowboys will face off against Beckham's former Giants team in a Thanksgiving Day matchup this week.