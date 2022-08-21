NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott's Top 100 Ranking

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 02: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after completing a pass against the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

After being left off last year's NFL Top 100 Players ranking due to having missed the season before with an injury, Dak Prescott was back on the list in 2022 - and ranked high too.

Dak was revealed as the No. 44 player in the league for the 2022 NFL season. It was his highest ranking on the annual list since 2017.

Last year Dak led the Cowboys to an 11-5 record as a starter, throwing for 4,449 yards and 37 touchdowns as they won the NFC East. He finished second in the voting for Comeback Player of the Year.

NFL fans were mixed on the ranking for Dak. Many called it disrespectful to rank him there instead of higher, while others believe it was way too high:

In six years as the Dallas Cowboys' starting quarterback, Dak Prescott has gone 53-32 while completing 66.6-percent of his passes.

In just 85 games he already ranks fourth in franchise history in passing yards and fifth in passing touchdowns. He could easily move into the top three in both categories within a few weeks of the 2022 season.

There's little denying that Dak is a superb quarterback. Though with the changes the team has made to its receiving corps this year, he's going to have to play like one every single week.

What is your opinion of Dak Prescott's Top 100 ranking?