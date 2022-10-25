NFL World Reacts To Dalvin Cook Punishment News

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - OCTOBER 16: Dalvin Cook #4 of the Minnesota Vikings smiles prior to an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Last week, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook received a fine from the NFL for throwing a ball into the crowd.

The cost of the fine was $7,426, but the latest report suggests it could be less by the end of the season. According to a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the NFL told Cook it will decrease the fine to $5,941.

"The NFL informed #Vikings RB Dalvin Cook it reduced his fine for throwing the ball into the crowd Oct. 16 from $7,426 to $5,941, per source. Under the CBA, the 25% reduction is contingent on Cook completing an online remedial training course and not getting fined again in 2022," Pelissero said.

Well, Cook saw the tweet and decided to respond. He made it clear he won't be throwing any more football into the stands.

Most fans aren't pleased with the fine.

"Online training for not throwing a football into the stands? What a joke. It makes a fans day and the NFL makes billions. Pathetic rule," one fan said.

"Bro had to do a training course for throwing a football in the stands," said another.

While fans are outraged, Cook seems to be taking it in stride.