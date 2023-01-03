NFL World Reacts To Damar Hamlin Family Announcement

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills hypes the crowd against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images) Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

It's been a little over 15 hours since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field.

Hamlin made a routine tackle and got up for a couple of seconds before he collapsed. CPR was performed on him while he was laying on the field before he got sent to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He's currently listed in critical but stable condition.

On Tuesday afternoon, Hamlin's family released a statement about him and how they want everyone to continue praying for Damar.

"On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country," part of the statement read.

"Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them."

The sports community is praying for Hamlin to make a full recovery.

Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Hamlin and his family.