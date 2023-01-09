NFL World Reacts To Damar Hamlin Recovery Announcement

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills hypes the crowd against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images) Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

One week removed from nearly losing his life, Damar Hamlin received the ultimate update on Monday: he's heading home.

Per ESPN's Coley Harvey, "UC Health doctors announce that Damar Hamlin has been released and returned to Buffalo. He was flown out from Cincinnati today and has landed in Buffalo."

