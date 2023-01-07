NFL World Reacts To Damar Hamlin's Message For Fans

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills reacts to a play against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images) Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

For the first time since Monday night's terrifying cardiac arrest, Bills safety Damar Hamlin was able to communicate with fans; posting a four-pack of photos to Instagram with the caption:

When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x's as much. The Love has been overwhelming, but I'm thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me!

The NFL world reacted to Hamlin's message across social media.

"The biggest danger was brain damage due to lack of blood to the brain but the immediate CPR prevented that. Applaud that medical team," a user said.

"Damar Hamlin posted on his IG! 'The love has been overwhelming, but I'm thankful for every person that prayed for me and reached out,'" shared Jordan Schultz.

"W," another tweeted.

You've got this D-Ham!