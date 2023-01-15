NFL World Reacts To Damar Hamlin's Official Decision

Damar Hamlin has decided to watch Sunday's Bills-Dolphins game from home.

He made the announcement via Twitter on Sunday afternoon after the AP reported that he was going to be in attendance for the game.

"My heart is with my guys as they compete today! Supporting from home as I focus on my recovery. Nothing I want more than to be out there with them! LFG," Hamlin tweeted.

The NFL community is super excited for Hamlin as he continues to recover.

"Damar will watch from home today as he continues to recover," one tweet read.

"The magnitude of THIS is truly indescribable!" another tweet read.

"Keep your light shining my guy," another tweet read.

"It’s just a blessing that you’re able to say you're here with us! God is good. CHEERING FOR YOU," another tweet read.

Kickoff for Sunday's game will be at 1 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by CBS.