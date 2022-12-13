NFL World Reacts To Dan Campbell's Play Admission

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 24: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions talks to head coach Dan Campbell before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions took down the Minnesota Vikings in a crucial division matchup.

Up 31-23 with two minutes remaining in the contest, the Lions had a chance to put the game away with a third-down conversion.

Head coach Dan Campbell and the Lions elected to go with a unique play call in this important situation.

Second-year right tackle Penei Sewell reported as eligible and went in motion. The athletic lineman reeled in a screen pass from Jared Goff and dove past the first-down marker.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Campbell shared the thought process behind this play call.

"We're in that situation and I'm so focused on the wave that I can't hear.. I look up and we're throwing it to Penei Sewell and I go 'What the fuck are we doing?'"

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this admission from the Lions' head coach.

"I adore this man," one fan wrote.

"Even as a Vikings fan, this is fantastic," another said.

"So what I’m hearing is we need to get the wave going at Ford Field more often," another added.

After beginning the season with a 1-6 record, the Lions are now 6-7 after winning five of their last six games.