NFL World Reacts To Dan Orlovsky's Performance Tonight

Dan Orlovsky was on the call for Chiefs-Raiders in the first broadcast of ESPN's doubleheader on Saturday, but fans didn't exactly love his performance.

At one point in the game, Orlovsky said benched quarterback Derek Carr has "one of the great Raider careers ever." Prompting many to push back on the analyst's comments.

"Orlovsky is such a clown," one viewer replied.

"The guy who says stupid s--- about Dak Prescott all the time said this?" another asked.

"Maybe he meant one of the great Las Vegas Raiders careers."

"The only thing Dan Orlovsky knows is bonehead QB play," another user said.

"Excellent example of eras and pass happy league leading to stats." another tweeted.

"2nd most losses by a QB in NFL history is considered a great career in Raiders land."

"Yeah - not even close. The recency bias with some of these current pundits and announcers is off [the] charts. And it’s not the NFL. Same with the NBA."

Where does Carr rank in your all-time Raiders greats?