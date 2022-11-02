NFL World Reacts To Dan Snyder, Commanders News

Dan Snyder's ownership of Washington's historic football franchise could soon be coming to an end.

In an exclusive scoop from Forbes, the embattled Commanders owner has hired Bank of America to explore all team sale options, including selling the team entirely.

Here's a taste of the NFL world's reaction to the Snyder/Commanders news:

"Snyder selling would be the franchise's biggest win since Super Bowl XXVI," tweeted Albert Breer.

"Dan Snyder said he'll never change the team name: They did. Dan Snyder said he won't sell the team: He's now considering it. Things are happening," said Ari Meirov. "This is MAJOR."

"Dan Snyder: 'I’m selling the Commmanders' Bezos:"

"Commanders statement says 'Snyder’s remain committed to the team' yet hired a bank to 'consider potential transactions,'” reported NBCS' JP Finlay.

"Every Washington fan hearing Dan Snyder is exploring the possibility of selling the team," said Pardon My Take.

Snyder has been insistent that he wouldn't go down without a fight. Only time will tell how large a piece he ends up selling (if any).