NFL World Reacts To Dan Snyder's Decision On Sunday
Embattled Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has kept a pretty low profile of late.
And according to the Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala, Snyder was not in attendance for Sunday's 26-6 win over the Cowboys, per a source with knowledge of the situation.
The NFL world reacted to Snyder's absence on social media.
"Interestingly neither were the Cowboys," a user said.
"#SelltheTeamDan."
"Dan Snyder [handshake] Michael Scott ... Skipping their going away party," tweeted SiriusXM's Brendan Darr.
"Tally ho."
"To be clear: This was inconceivable only a couple of years ago," commented Barry Svrluga.
"It’s truly almost over," said Sean Labar.
"He hasn’t been to a game in weeks.." a fan replied.
Perhaps the Commanders' Week 18 performance was a sign of what the franchise can be without Snyder in the picture.
Washington finishes the 2022 season 8-8-1, most likely ending the Dan Snyder era with a win.