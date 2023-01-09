NFL World Reacts To Dan Snyder's Decision On Sunday

LANDOVER, MD - FEBRUARY 2: Co-owner Dan Snyder gives remarks as the Washington Football Team announces their new team name the Commanders at a morning event at FedEx Field on February 2, 2022 in Landover, MD . (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images) The Washington Post/Getty Images

Embattled Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has kept a pretty low profile of late.

And according to the Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala, Snyder was not in attendance for Sunday's 26-6 win over the Cowboys, per a source with knowledge of the situation.

The NFL world reacted to Snyder's absence on social media.

"Interestingly neither were the Cowboys," a user said.

"#SelltheTeamDan."

"Dan Snyder [handshake] Michael Scott ... Skipping their going away party," tweeted SiriusXM's Brendan Darr.

"Tally ho."

"To be clear: This was inconceivable only a couple of years ago," commented Barry Svrluga.

"It’s truly almost over," said Sean Labar.

"He hasn’t been to a game in weeks.." a fan replied.

Perhaps the Commanders' Week 18 performance was a sign of what the franchise can be without Snyder in the picture.

Washington finishes the 2022 season 8-8-1, most likely ending the Dan Snyder era with a win.