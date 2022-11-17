NFL World Reacts To Daniel Jones' New Nickname

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 16: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants attempts a pass against the Chicago Bears in the first half during a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 16, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Saquon Barkley's nickname for New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones recently went viral on social media.

The superstar running back called his QB "Vanilla Vick," referencing all-time great dual-threat signal caller Michael Vick.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this viral clip.

"Vanilla Vick is comedy!" who fan wrote.

'No. You gotta save that for somebody actually good," another said.

"This team is so fun man," another added.

Jones is second on the team in rushing with 387 yards and three touchdowns so far this year. He ranks fourth in quarterback rushing yards behind only Justin Fields, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen.

In a Week 7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jones rushed for a career-high 107 yards and a touchdown.

Behind this solid play from their quarterback, the Giants are 7-2 on the year. The team will look to continue its hot streak with a matchup against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.