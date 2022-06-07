NFL World Reacts To Darius Leonard Injury News

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 20: Darius Leonard #53 of the Indianapolis Colts takes the field for their game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, the Indianapolis Colts received some tough news about one of the team's best players.

Star linebacker Darius Leonard reportedly suffered an injury that will require surgery. According to a report from Colts insider Zak Keefer, Leonard needs back surgery.

"Update from the Colts on star LB Darius Leonard: No second surgery on his ankle, but he has been having back issues that require surgery," Keefer reported. "Operation is today. He’ll miss some camp time but the team’s expectation is he’s ready for the regular season."

Obviously, fans are concerned about Leonard's availability for the upcoming season.

"Well that's concerning," one fan said.

"Darius Leonard is undergoing surgery for back issues. Sounds like he will miss the start of #Colts training camp. I'd expect E.J. Speed will take his place in the lineup until he's ready to roll," another analyst said.

"Praying for maniacs quick healing," said a third fan.

When healthy, he's one of the top linebackers in the game. Hopefully Leonard can make a full recovery and be ready when the 2022 season officially kicks off.