NFL World Reacts To Davante Adams' Announcement

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 25: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders lines up for a play in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

When Davante Adams agreed to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders this past offseason, many assumed he did so to reunite with his former college buddy Derek Carr.

With Carr now out as the Raiders' quarterback, Adam's says that's actually not the case.

Adams says he hopes to stay put in las Vegas next year, despite the inevitable departure of Carr.

"Yeah, definitely... My dream was to play for this team before [Derek Carr] was here," the superstar wide receiver said, per team insider Levi Damien.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"That’s what I like to hear," one fan wrote.

"Can we stfu about Tae leaving now?" another said.

"Rip to the people that actually thought he was leaving because a below average quarterback wouldn’t be back on the team," another added.

The Raiders benched Carr prior to their Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Adams proved he can produce without his former Fresno State QB, reeling in seven catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns with Jarrett Stidham under center.

Prior to the 2022 season, Adams signed a five-year, $140 million deal with the Raiders — putting him under contract through the 2026 season.