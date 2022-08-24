NFL World Reacts To Davante Adams' Best Quarterback Pick

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 16: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates defeating the Los Angeles Rams 32-18 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 16, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Former Green Bay Packers and current Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams revealed the best quarterback in the NFL.

During an interview with The Pivot, Adams made it clear who he think is the best quarterback in the league - and it's not Tom Brady. Unsurprisingly, he's going with his old quarterback - Aaron Rodgers.

"He's the best quarterback, in my opinion, to play this game," Adams said, via CBS Sports. "He had the Michael Jordan effect. ... (He's) gonna make you play better ... just by being on the field."

Fans flocked to social media to react to his choice.

"Real recognize real what can I say," said one fan.

Other fans believe Tom Brady will go down as the greatest of all time.

"There is another #12 that I’m thinking about though….." one fan said.

"Tom Brady's 7 Super Bowl rings beg to differ," another fan said.

Adams and Rodgers were arguably the most dangerous quarterback and wide receiver duo in the league over the past few years. However, Adams decided to take his talents elsewhere this offseason.