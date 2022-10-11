NFL World Reacts To Davante Adams, Photographer News

Davante Adams might be in even more trouble after he shoved a photographer following the Raiders' 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to TMZ Sports, the photographer has filed a police report against the Raiders wide receiver.

In the report, the photographer is claiming that he was injured and had to go to the hospital. The man also claims that he was a victim of assault.

The police are investigating the matter, as is the NFL. The league is looking at potential discipline for Adams and a suspension is definitely being considered.

It didn't take long for NFL fans to give their take on this matter.

Adams publicly apologized to the photographer through the media and on social media but it didn't seem to matter at all.

We'll have to see what comes of this investigation.