NFL World Reacts To Davante Adams Training Camp Highlight

HENDERSON, NEVADA - JUNE 07: Wide receiver Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders catches a pass during mandatory minicamp at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on June 07, 2022 in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

It's safe to say that Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams is adapting well to his new offense with the Las Vegas Raiders.

A clip has been going viral over the weekend of Adams dominating an opposing cornerback in practice. The video in question shows Adams moving so quickly that the cornerback can't even chase after him once he makes his cut.

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson decided to share the video with the world and loved it for obvious reasons. Since sharing it, the clip has gone viral.

The video has over 181,000 views so far while Johnson's tweet has over 4,000 likes and 600 retweets. Some of the replies are incredible too:

The Las Vegas Raiders paid an arm and a leg to bring Davante Adams in from the Green Bay Packers. Given how many high-octane offenses there are in the AFC West right now, they pretty much had to.

But with Adams now in the fold, the Raiders might just have the best wide receiver in the entire division. Pairing him with Derek Carr has the potential to supercharge their offense.

Plays like this only further show that the Raiders have an absolute game-changers on their hands. Even if it's only practice, it's a taste of what he can do.

Will Davante Adams lead the NFL in receiving this coming year?