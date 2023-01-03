Look: NFL World Reacts To David Carr's Admission

Texans David Carr #8 watches the action from the sideline. The Tennessee Titans beat the Houston Texans 13-10 on December 11, 2005. (Photo by Joe Murphy/NFLPhotoLibrary)

During an appearance on NFL Network this Monday, David Carr provided some information on his brother's future in the league.

Last week, Derek Carr was officially benched by the Raiders. The expectation is that he'll either be traded or released in the offseason.

According to David Carr, his brother is looking for a team that has a stable situation from top to bottom.

"And he’s going to look for teams that have a stable situation between their head coach and their ownership, all right? Stable," Carr said. "He's also going to be looking for a team that is also looking for a quarterback that has a reputation for game-winning drives and fourth quarter comebacks."

Several fans are applauding Carr for being a supportive brother. Others, meanwhile are starting to think about potential landing spots for the Pro Bowl quarterback.

"Everyone needs a brother like this blood or not," one fan said.

"Meaning he wants to play for a Coach that isn't likely to be fired within a season or two instead of the revolving door of Coaches that the Raiders have had for over 20 years. That's understandable," another fan wrote.

A Commanders fan tweeted, "We have to be out right? lol."

On Feb. 15, Carr's base salary ($32.9 million) for the 2023 season will become fully guaranteed.

It'll be interesting to see where Carr ends up in the offseason.