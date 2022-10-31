NFL World Reacts To DeAndre Hopkins Unhappy News

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 25: Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals runs with the football after a reception during a NFL team training camp at State Farm Stadium on August 25, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Questionable calls and no-calls from NFL officials are as much of a tradition as touchdowns these days, and a recent no-call has Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins fuming.

During yesterday's game against the Minnesota Vikings, Hopkins took a big shot to the head from a Vikings defender while trying to make a play in the endzone. But no flag was thrown and no discussion among the referees even took place.

Hopkins took to Twitter after the game in a rage. He posted a video of the hit to the head he took and called out the NFL to give him an explanation.

The Cardinals wide receiver wasn't alone in calling out the NFL for this. Many fans have taken to the comments to amplify what he said, complaining that the NFL is breaking its own commitments to player safety by not acting quickly on this:

The NFL's priority has certainly appeared to be prioritizing quarterback safety over the safety of players that play the other 21 positions on offense and defense.

Tons of questionable calls that have been overly protective of quarterbacks have been made while obvious misses like this one are far too common.

There has to be a middle ground somewhere but it might take ages to get it resolved to everyone's satisfaction.