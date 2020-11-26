The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Death Of Former Coach Jim Hanifan

Former NFL coach Jim Hanifan.15 Aug 1997: Offensive line coach Jim Hanifan of the St. Louis Rams watches his players during a preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium in Irving, Texas. The Cowboys won the game 34-31.

The NFL world loved a beloved former coach this week.

Jim Hanifan, best known for leading the St. Louis Cardinals football team in the 1980s, died on Tuesday. He was 87 years old.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch had some details on Hanifan’s death:

Hanifan’s daughter Kathy Hinder told the Post-Dispatch on Wednesday night that doctors were still trying to determine what was ailing Hanifan at the time of his death at Missouri Baptist Hospital. But she pointed out that his death was not related to COVID-19.

She said a public memorial service will wait until the coronavirus pandemic has eased, with initial thoughts that something could be held in the summer. Knowing Hanifan, the bigger the better. He celebrated life, and loved celebrations of all shapes and sizes.

Hanifan was the Cardinals’ head coach from 1980 through 1985. He later returned to St. Louis as an offensive line coach, helping the Rams win a Super Bowl. Hanifan is considered one of the best offensive line coaches in league history.

Several tributes to Hanifan have poured in on social media since last night.

Our thoughts are with Coach Hanifan’s friends and family during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.


