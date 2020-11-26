NFL World Reacts To Death Of Former Coach Jim Hanifan

The NFL world loved a beloved former coach this week.

Jim Hanifan, best known for leading the St. Louis Cardinals football team in the 1980s, died on Tuesday. He was 87 years old.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch had some details on Hanifan’s death:

Hanifan’s daughter Kathy Hinder told the Post-Dispatch on Wednesday night that doctors were still trying to determine what was ailing Hanifan at the time of his death at Missouri Baptist Hospital. But she pointed out that his death was not related to COVID-19. She said a public memorial service will wait until the coronavirus pandemic has eased, with initial thoughts that something could be held in the summer. Knowing Hanifan, the bigger the better. He celebrated life, and loved celebrations of all shapes and sizes.

Hanifan was the Cardinals’ head coach from 1980 through 1985. He later returned to St. Louis as an offensive line coach, helping the Rams win a Super Bowl. Hanifan is considered one of the best offensive line coaches in league history.

Several tributes to Hanifan have poured in on social media since last night.

Just received some bad news. Former Big Red head coach Jim Hanifan passed away last night in his sleep. He was 87 years old. I'll pass on more info as I get it and post a tribute later tonight or first thing in the morning. RIP Coach. pic.twitter.com/utGgJXbplD — St. Louis Football Cardinals (@BigRed_STL) November 26, 2020

Saddened to learn of the passing of an all time great coach & person. Jim Hanifan lit up every room he entered You know the funny uncle who tells THE BEST stories during holiday gatherings or reunions? Well I had the the privilege of working along side that for 5 years! #RIP pic.twitter.com/f8Phdcv5pw — Tyoka Jackson (@Tyknowsfootball) November 26, 2020

RIP Coach Jim Hanifan! Coach was widely considered as one of the best NFL offensive line coaches, as evidenced by the numerous all-pro & pro-bowlers he coached. Better yet, he was one of the funniest, most colorful and among the finest men I’ve ever met. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/lfQ1dKNfi4 — Howard Richards (@how_rich) November 26, 2020

Prayers to #JimHanifan @CalFootball great & legendary coach. I always appreciated Coach Hanifan’s advice, encouragement & support through the years & I am praying for his family. #RIP — Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) November 26, 2020

RIP to the great Jim Hanifan who passed today at the age of 87. Hanifan was known in the Rams franchise as being one of the leagues best offensive line coaches. Coaching the Rams from 1997-2003. Later joining @SteveSavardSTL in the booth as a color commentator. Rest easy Hani pic.twitter.com/TKf9nY79Lm — RAMS ON FILM (@RamsOnFilm) November 26, 2020

Our thoughts are with Coach Hanifan’s friends and family during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.