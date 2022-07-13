NFL World Reacts To Death Of Former Bears Tight End

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: A detail view of a Chicago Bears helmet is seen on a bench during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 14, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former Chicago Bears punter/tight end Bob Parsons passed away at the age of 72 last Friday, the team announced on Tuesday.

Parsons was selected by the Bears with a fifth-round pick in the 1972 NFL Draft after a standout collegiate career with the Penn State Nittany Lions. He played his entire 12-year NFL career in Chicago from 1972-83, appearing in 170 contests.

He served as the team's primary punter through that time, setting a franchise record with 884 career punts. He led the NFL in both punts and punt yardage in 1981 and 1982. He still holds the single-season punt record with 114 punts in 1981.

The dual-position athlete also played tight end, making 10-of-11 starts at the position in 1975. He finished his NFL career with 19 receptions, 231 yards and four touchdowns.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to Parsons' passing.

"One of my favorite #ChicagoBears players. #RIP 86 P-TE," one fan wrote.

Memorial donations will be made in Parsons' honor to the Alzheimer's Association or to the Boston University CTE Fund.