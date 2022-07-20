NFL World Reacts To Death Of Former First Round Wide Receiver

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 16: A view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before an AFC wild card playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 16, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A former Pittsburgh Steeler wide receiver passed away at the age of 50 on Tuesday night.

Charles Johnson was a first-round pick by the Steelers in the 1994 NFL Draft and spent five seasons with them. During that time, he racked up 3,400 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns off 247 receptions.

After that, he spent a couple of seasons in Philadelphia before playing one season with New England and Buffalo. He helped the Patriots win the Super Bowl in 2001 when he had 111 receiving yards and one touchdown off 14 receptions.

NFL fans and media members were quick to offer their condolences for Johnson.

"Former #Steelers WR Charles Johnson died Tuesday. A first-round pick out of Colorado, he was an assistant coach under former Steelers CB Dewayne Washington at Heritage High School in North Carolina. Former Steelers RB Willie Parker and WR Tory Holt were also assistants. RIP," Neal Coolong tweeted.

Our thoughts go out to Johnson's family & friends during this time.