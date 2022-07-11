NFL World Reacts To Death Of Former Head Coach

The NFL world is mourning the death of a former Detroit Lions head coach on Monday.

Gary Moeller, who is best known for leading the Michigan football program, died on Monday morning.

The former Wolverines and Lions head coach was 81 years old.

Moeller, an Ohio native, coached Michigan from 1990-94 as head coach, though he was with the program from 1980 through the 1994 season.

The former Wolverines head coach was the interim coach for the Lions in 2000.

Some fans are wishing he would've gotten a better look at the head coach spot.

He has a pretty impressive resume, too.

Rest in peace, Gary.