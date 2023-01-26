NFL World Reacts To Death Of Former Lions Player

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 20: A helmet of the Detroit Lions rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

On Thursday, the Detroit Lions announced the tragic passing of a former player: Jessie Lemonier.

The defensive end was 25 years old.

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit lions Jessie Lemonier. Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time," the team wrote in an official statement.

The NFL world is saddened by this devastating news.

"Just shocking. I don’t even know what to say. Major gut punch right now," one wrote.

"Absolutely heartbreaking. Awesome young man who was a great representative of Liberty football. #FanEm #LibertyFlames Pray for his family today, we trust he is in the arms of the Lord this very moment," another added.

"Heavy heart this morning. Devastating news. Jessie was always a joy to be around. RIP," another said.

"Heartbroken!!! Jesse was one of the most intense players and incredible teammates that I have ever coached. Prayers for peace to his family," his former Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze wrote.

Lemonier, a former star for the Liberty football program, joined the NFL ranks as an undrafted free agent in 2020 before catching on with the Lions' practice squad in 2021. After he was activated to the 53-man roster, he appeared in seven games for then-first-year head coach Dan Campbell.

He was set to play for the USFL's Birmingham Stallions later this spring.

Our thoughts are with the Lemonier family and all those close to him during this difficult time.