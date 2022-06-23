NFL World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Running Back

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 06: A view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet during warms up prior to their NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on October 6, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the football world learned that an iconic player passed away.

Hugh McElhenny, a five-time All-Pro for the San Francisco 49ers, passed away this week according to a statement from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was 93 years old.

“Hugh McElhenny was a threat in all phases of the game offensively – rushing, pass receiving and as a kick and punt returner,” said Jim Porter, president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “His all-around talent – obvious to pro football scouts when Hugh was still a teenager – will be celebrated and preserved forever in Canton.”

Fans flocked to social media to remember the football legend.

"The man who holds many UW records who have stood, untouched, for the last 72 years. An absolute Husky legend. RIP," one fan said.

"Long live The King. One of THE playmakers of the 1950s. The last of the Million Dollar Backfield to pass. McElhenny, Tittle, Perry and Johnson, Hall of Famers all," said another fan.

"Last piece of the Million Dollar Backfield passes away," another fan said.

Our thoughts are with the McElhenny family.