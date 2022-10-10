NFL World Reacts To Defensive Coordinator Firing News

CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 09: A general view of the field with the Carolina Panthers logo replacing the NFL logo at the fifty yeard line before the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers are making wholesale changes after Sunday's 22-point loss to the 49ers. After firing head coach Matt Rhule, the team is now reportedly letting go of defensive coordinator Phil Snow as well.

Per Ian Rapoport:

"Sources: #Panthers defensive coordinator Phil Snow has been fired. So not just Matt Rhule, but his defensive coordinator, as well."

The NFL world reacted to Carolina's DC firing on Monday.

"Rhule’s most loyal soldier. Can’t say this is surprising. Does this mean Wilks will call the defense?" asked a North Carolina sports radio host.

"I have more respect for the Panthers today!" another user replied. "They see problems and fix them….your move Pittsburgh."

"Come on #Panthers. Do the right thing and fire McAdoo!"

"Ben McAdoo, don't run my boy. Come to the principal's office."

"Phil Snow has been incredibly loyal to Matt Rhule coached next to him since 2013 at Temple, Baylor and in Carolina so this is, unfortunately, not a surprise even if Snow is a good coach who does some cool stuff defensively," tweeted Underdog Fantasy's Josh Norris.

"CLEAN HOUSE!!"

Could be more news incoming...