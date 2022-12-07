NFL World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Big Staff Hire

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 17: Deion Sanders, Jackson State University Head Football coach, speaks onstage during The Big Homecoming Event at Clark Atlanta University on June 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Like Deion Sanders said, he's bringing his luggage with him to the University of Colorado.

On Wednesday, sports reporter Larry Fitzgerald Sr. reported that former Vikings HC and Jackson State analyst Mike Zimmer will coach up the Buffaloes defense.

Tweeting, "Mike Zimmer, Vikings ex-[HC] will be Deion Sanders defensive coordinator at Colorado after going 12-0 at Jackson State."

The NFL world reacted to Zimmer's hiring on social media.

"Happy for Zim," a fan replied. "He was great at the Vikings for years before it went downhill. He doesn't deserve the hate. The end wasn't great, but he was good for some time."

"Another big hire for Coach Prime," commented Troy Renck.

"The last part of this tweet wasn’t needed," a user said.

"Zim's got a new home," tweeted Adam Patrick.

"CU's Coaching Staff >> Broncos Coaching Staff."

"WOW this is a massive hire for Colorado," replied 247's Matt Prehm.

The building blocks are there for Coach Prime.