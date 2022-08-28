NFL World Reacts To Denzel Mims' Performance On Sunday

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 05: Denzel Mims #11 of the New York Jets warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on December 05, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images) Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Denzel Mims' trade value is increasing in a big way on Sunday.

The New York Jets wide receiver, who officially requested a trade last week, has six receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown against the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon.

He made one heck of a catch for that fourth quarter touchdown.

After Mims scored it, he pointed to his wrist as a small way to say that "it's time."

Fans are loving the way Mims is playing, even though he may not be on the team in a couple of weeks.

"Can somebody get me the phone number of Brian Gutekunst? - he needs to make a call for Denzel Mims yesterday," one fan tweeted.

The Jets ended up coming from behind to take down the Giants, 31-27.

All eyes will now be on general manager Joe Douglas as he looks to find a new team for Mims.