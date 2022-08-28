NFL World Reacts To Denzel Mims' Performance On Sunday
Denzel Mims' trade value is increasing in a big way on Sunday.
The New York Jets wide receiver, who officially requested a trade last week, has six receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown against the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon.
He made one heck of a catch for that fourth quarter touchdown.
After Mims scored it, he pointed to his wrist as a small way to say that "it's time."
Fans are loving the way Mims is playing, even though he may not be on the team in a couple of weeks.
"Can somebody get me the phone number of Brian Gutekunst? - he needs to make a call for Denzel Mims yesterday," one fan tweeted.
The Jets ended up coming from behind to take down the Giants, 31-27.
All eyes will now be on general manager Joe Douglas as he looks to find a new team for Mims.