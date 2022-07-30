NFL World Reacts To Depressing Jimmy Garoppolo Training Camp Photo

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 29: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers walks back to the huddle after a timeout during the second quarter of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on December 29, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. The San Francisco 49ers top the Seattle Seahawks 26-21. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback (for now) Jimmy Garoppolo is all alone.

A photo of the veteran quarterback all alone during Niners' training camp went viral this Saturday afternoon.

He's been asked to not practice with the team, seeing that San Francisco's front office would like him to stay healthy and not be a distraction to the team.

Garoppolo, as a result, is attending training camp. However, he's not in pads and only doing conditioning work off to the side by himself.

NFL fans are having a field day with this one.

"That's like your ex coming over every weekend to pick up the kids only people excited to see that man are the children," one fan wrote.

"Awkward," another fan commented.

San Francisco 49ers reporter Nick Wagoner added Garoppolo is barely around the team anymore. He left practice right as it began this Saturday.

"He’s barely even around," said Wagoner. "Not practicing, not in meetings. Just doing his rehab and throwing program. This was first time he was seen and he left right as practice started."

Garoppolo is all alone. Hopefully the Niners soon find him a new home.