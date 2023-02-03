NFL World Reacts To Derek Carr Trade Update

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 06: Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders throws the ball during warmups before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 06, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders have granted Derek Carr permission to seek trade options before the 2023 season.

Carr doesn't have full freedom though. The prospective teams will have to agree to compensation with Las Vegas, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

"It's the same arrangement the Texans had with quarterback Deshaun Watson last off-season," Schefter reports.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Sounds like it’s up to Derek Carr to pick his spot (if he wants to) because of his no-trade clause," one fan wrote.

"Imma wait to see what that compensation is before I say he the goat but at least he’s getting somethin in return," another said.

"Pair this with Zieglers comments it sounds like the Raiders already have trade packages lined up and now it’s up to Carr to pick his spot Could be wrong but that’s exactly how it sounds," another said.

The Raiders benched Carr with two games remaining in the 2022 regular season, essentially cutting ties with their longtime franchise quarterback.

“It comes a time when it’s time to move on and that’s this time… I have a no trade clause and there’s a certain date money is guaranteed or I’ll be a free agent… There’ve been conversations between Dave Ziegler, my agent and me,” Carr said at the Pro Bowl on Thursday.

