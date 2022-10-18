NFL World Reacts To DeSean Jackson Decision News

The Ravens just got faster on the outside.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Baltimore signed veteran deep threat DeSean Jackson on Tuesday; who will return to the NFL for his 15th season.

Fans reacted to D-Jax's signing on social media.

"DeSean Jackson had 22.7 yards per catch last year, a career high. Still got speed. That should help the Ravens," commented Dov Kleiman.

"Jackson to Jackson."

"Like this a lot for Baltimore. Speed kills and DeSean is still FAST!" tweeted Jordan Schultz. "#Ravens have yet to have a single game with go-to threats Rashod Bateman, J.K. Dobbins and All-Pro LT Ronnie Stanley Jr. all together."

"Interesting."

"LAMAR JACKSON GETS HIS WR," another said in all-caps.

"It’s officially a real Ravens season," replied Dolphins beat reporter Daniel Oyefusi.

"Me, continuing to insist the Ravens are good while they sign Jason Pierre-Paul and DeSean Jackson midseason," tweeted Benjamin Solak.

At age 35, DeSean Jackson still has the legs to stretch a defense. We'll see if he can take the top off for Lamar and the Ravens offense in 2022.