NFL World Reacts To DeSean Jackson Decision News

Raiders receiver DeSean Jackson looks on during warmups.

The Ravens just got faster on the outside.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Baltimore signed veteran deep threat DeSean Jackson on Tuesday; who will return to the NFL for his 15th season.

Fans reacted to D-Jax's signing on social media.

"DeSean Jackson had 22.7 yards per catch last year, a career high. Still got speed. That should help the Ravens," commented Dov Kleiman.

"Jackson to Jackson."

"Like this a lot for Baltimore. Speed kills and DeSean is still FAST!" tweeted Jordan Schultz. "#Ravens have yet to have a single game with go-to threats Rashod Bateman, J.K. Dobbins and All-Pro LT Ronnie Stanley Jr. all together."

"Interesting."

"LAMAR JACKSON GETS HIS WR," another said in all-caps.

"It’s officially a real Ravens season," replied Dolphins beat reporter Daniel Oyefusi.

"Me, continuing to insist the Ravens are good while they sign Jason Pierre-Paul and DeSean Jackson midseason," tweeted Benjamin Solak.

At age 35, DeSean Jackson still has the legs to stretch a defense. We'll see if he can take the top off for Lamar and the Ravens offense in 2022.