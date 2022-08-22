NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson Counseling News

BEREA, OHIO - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

As part of his agreement with the NFL to limit his suspension to 11 games, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has to undergo counseling before he can get reinstated.

So it should be no surprise at all to learn that Watson has already gotten started on his mandatory counseling. NFL columnist Peter King reported on Monday that Watson has begun his counseling - but Mike Florio believes there should be a catch.

Florio asserted in a ProFootballTalk article on King's report that part of Watson's counseling should include a retraction of his ongoing claim of innocence. Watson basically undermined the purpose of the suspension by stating that he is innocent of any wrongdoing in accepting the suspension.

NFL fans seem mixed on whether Watson will do what Florio said. Many believe that he will simply say whatever he needs to say in order to play again and that apologizing won't mean anything, others aren't convinced he needs to apologize at all:

Over two dozen women have come out and accused Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct over since 2021. Criminal charges were never filed, but all of them planned to take Watson to trial before settling out of court.

All the while, the NFL was conducting its own investigation into Watson's conduct and whether it violated league rules.

The end result was a suspension that was initially ruled as six games. The NFL appealed it and would have targeted the full season or more before Watson came to the table and agreed to this deal.

Watson and the NFL may be satisfied with the resolution, but the fans are not.