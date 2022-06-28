NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson Hearing Details

BEREA, OH - JUNE 14: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns listens to questions during press conference after the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Deshaun Watson's NFL disciplinary hearing got underway Tuesday, but according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post, the Browns QB will be waiting at least several days for a verdict.

Per Maske, "The Deshaun Watson disciplinary hearing that began today is expected to last for multiple days. It's not known yet when Sue L. Robinson, the NFL/NFLPA disciplinary officer, will issue a ruling."

"The NFLPA has maintained throughout its deliberations with the NFL that Deshaun Watson should not be suspended, ..." the NFL reporter continued. "The league is arguing to Sue Robinson for an indefinite suspension of at least one full season, according to a source."

The NFL world reacted to the Watson developments on social media.

"I'm of the simple opinion that the longer the hearing lasts the shorter Watson's suspension will be," said Browns Wire's Jared Mueller. "I'm of the understanding that Robinson ruling that he did not violate the personal conduct policy is still very much possible. Seems unlikely but possible."

"As expected, the hearings will not conclude today," tweeted a Cleveland fan site.

"Purely speculating, but the longer the hearing goes, I would imagine the better it is for the NFLPA’s side," replied NFL media personality Offseason Chopz.

"This app would blow up if he got 0 games," another user remarked.

Watson is in the middle of several unsettled lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct against female masseuses.

Many have pushed for a lengthy suspension for the three-time Pro Bowler, but time will tell where the NFL lands on a punishment.