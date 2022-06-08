NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson Practice Video

BEREA, OHIO - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was struggling a little bit during practice on Wednesday.

Watson threw another interception to John Johnson III in a pass that was well overthrown.

Here's the video of it:

It didn't take long for NFL fans to react to this throw, even though it's during practice.

"It blows my mind that the Browns even let Deshaun step foot in the building today. Absolutely mind-boggling," one fan tweeted.

"This will be the greatest professional sports front office blunder of all time...," another fan tweeted.

Watson is currently being sued by 24 different women for inappropriate sexual conduct during massage sessions. He's not facing any criminal charges, however.

Multiple reports have suggested that the NFL will make its decision in July regarding a potential suspension for Watson, though there's also a chance this drags out even longer.

We'll have to see what happens.