NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson Punishment Rumor

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns listens to questions during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

There's a growing rumor that Deshaun Watson's suspension could be longer than six games.

According to Dov Kleiman, a full-year suspension for the Cleveland Browns quarterback is considered to be a "slam dunk."

Fans had all sorts of reactions to this latest report.

This comes after the NFL officially appealed Judge Sue L. Robinson's decision last week. Robinson originally suspended Watson for the first six games of the season but the league felt it was too short.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell then appointed former New Jersey Attorney General Peter Harvey to hear the appeal, though it's not known when a decision will be made.

Watson is coming off his Browns preseason debut on Friday night. He finished with only 7 yards passing and completed just one pass.

He's set to get fewer first-team reps going forward since the six-game suspension is still in place. Jacoby Brissett will be Cleveland's starter with Watson sidelined.