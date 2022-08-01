NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson Suspension Decision

BEREA, OH - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the Cleveland Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

Deshaun Watson has been sacked 174 times over his career.

After a lengthy trial featuring 25 lawsuits, all alleging that he made inappropriate advances during personal massage sessions from 2020 to 2021, Watson has been sacked some more.

On Aug. 1, disciplinary officer Sue Robinson gave Watson a six-game suspension after he was traded from the Houston Texans to the Cleveland Browns back in March.

In Robinson's report, she notes that Watson's "pattern of behavior was egregious,” but also said that his behavior was “nonviolent sexual conduct." That was her main reason for suspending him for six games, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The NFL world is up in arms about Robinson's decisions on social media.

If the NFL chooses to appeal this decision, it will be heard by Commissioner Roger Goodell or someone designated by him.

The league will have only three days to make that decision.