NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson, Texans Owner Video

JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates his team scoring against the Jacksonville Jaguars during a football game at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Deshaun Watson is back on an NFL field for the first time in 700 days.

The three-time Pro Bowler has yet to play since the stunning allegations made against him forced him to sit out the entirety of the 2021 season and serve an 11-game suspension this year.

Prior to kickoff, the former Texans star QB could be seen shaking hands with Houston owner Cal McNair. Something that the NFL world took notice of as the early window got started:

"F---ing weird," a user replied.

"'Thank for paying me for a vacation last year,'” tweeted Andrew Brandt.

"DW biggest supporters will always tell you: 'It was all a lie created by McNair to ruin Watsons reputation,'" another user said. "Idk about you but if someone threw 20+ cases on me I’m not going out my way to show respect."

"The weirdest Non-Hug I’ve ever seen."

"Deshaun still touching people without their consent, eh?"

Should be an interesting return for Watson on Sunday.