NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson's Performance

BEREA, OHIO - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Earlier this offseason, the Cleveland Browns gave up a massive haul of draft picks in a trade with the Houston Texans for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Cleveland then handed Watson a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract. Despite facing 24 civil suits, the Browns thought it wise to hand Watson the richest guaranteed contract in football history.

Well, just a few months later, Watson made his debut for the team in their first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former Pro Bowl quarterback looked very much like a quarterback who hasn't played professional football in nearly two years.

He finished his night just 1-of-5 passing for seven total yards. Needless to say, fans are concerned.

"I never say this, but can you imagine if Watson ends up being just not good, it would be the most browns things ever," one fan said.

"230 mil and a whole lot going wrong," another fan said.

One fan wants to see how he fares against the tough AFC North defenses.

"Lol can’t wait til he start really playing against the afc north," the fan said.

Watson will likely face a lengthy suspension and will miss most of the season.