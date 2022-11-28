NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson's Return Monday

JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) Mike Carlson/Getty Images

It's been nearly two years since Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stepped foot on a football field. But this week marks his return after serving an 11-game suspension to start the year.

As of this morning, Watson has been reinstated by the NFL following the fulfilment of the league's mandated requirements. On top of an 11-game suspension, Watson was required to undergo a treatment plan.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski made it clear months ago that Watson would be named the starter the moment he returns. Though at 4-7 on the season, it's a little too late to save their season.

As you might imagine though, NFL fans aren't exactly thrilled to see Watson back given the circumstances surrounding his suspension. Many are hoping that the Browns lose all of their remaining games with Watson at the helm:

Deshaun Watson's off-the-field allegations have been well-documented over the past year-and-a-half. But the Browns wouldn't have mortgaged their future and given the man hundreds of millions in guaranteed salary if he didn't have the goods.

Watson led the NFL in passing yards in 2020 and made his third straight Pro Bowl that year. He was on pace to become one of the highest-paid players in NFL history with the Browns before his falling out with the Houston Texans.

After missing the entire 2021 season, the Texans traded Watson to the Browns. But his suspension wasn't announced until a few months before the season started.

Now, Watson's first game with the Browns will come against his former team this Sunday.