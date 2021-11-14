NFL World Reacts To Devastating Chase Young News

Washington Football Team star defensive lineman Chase Young suffered an injury in the first half of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It did not look good.

Young, a top pick out of Ohio State, has been one of the top defensive linemen in the league. Unfortunately, he could be on the verge of missing some major time.

The Washington Football Team star pass rusher had to be helped off the field on Sunday.

Here’s the play:

Looks like a mostly non-contact injury for Chase Young. Not good pic.twitter.com/7klxvsiJ57 — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) November 14, 2021

That looks pretty bad.

The NFL world is heartbroken by the news. No one wants to see an injury, especially one to an exciting young player.

Washington DE Chase Young was quickly ruled out for rest of the game with a knee injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2021

It was an emotional scene at FedEx Field – which has seen some devastating leg injuries over the years.

Chase Young was helped off the field after going down with an apparent leg injury. pic.twitter.com/65PcUeLxwW — ESPN (@espn) November 14, 2021

Young is truly special. If anyone can bounce back quickly from an injury like this, it’s him.

Hopefully we’ll see him back on the field soon.

As someone who’s never believed Chase Young is human, I look forward to seeing him back out there in the third quarter. — Matt Edwards (@MattEdwards) November 14, 2021

Washington, meanwhile, is leading Tampa Bay, 13-3, late in the second quarter. This afternoon’s game is airing on FOX.