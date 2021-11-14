The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Devastating Chase Young News

Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 03: Defensive end Chase Young #99 of the Washington Football Team reacts after winning 20-14 over the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 03, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Washington Football Team star defensive lineman Chase Young suffered an injury in the first half of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It did not look good.

Young, a top pick out of Ohio State, has been one of the top defensive linemen in the league. Unfortunately, he could be on the verge of missing some major time.

The Washington Football Team star pass rusher had to be helped off the field on Sunday.

Here’s the play:

That looks pretty bad.

The NFL world is heartbroken by the news. No one wants to see an injury, especially one to an exciting young player.

It was an emotional scene at FedEx Field – which has seen some devastating leg injuries over the years.

Young is truly special. If anyone can bounce back quickly from an injury like this, it’s him.

Hopefully we’ll see him back on the field soon.

Washington, meanwhile, is leading Tampa Bay, 13-3, late in the second quarter. This afternoon’s game is airing on FOX.

