NFL World Reacts To DeVonta Smith Postgame Announcement

Following the Philadelphia Eagles' incredible NFC Championship Game win over the San Francisco 49ers, they're heading to the Super Bowl. But Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith isn't resting on his laurels.

Speaking to the media after the game, Smith had a clear message for the world: The job isn't done.

"It’s amazing (to reach the Super Bowl)... But, ultimately, the job is not done," Smith said.

In a follow-up question, Smith was asked where the "job is not done" mentality comes from. Smith replied that it comes from his time at the University of Alabama.

Alabama fans and even Alabama haters are giving Smith props for representing the school well and many believe that his message alone will be a great tool for future recruiting:

Jalen Hurts is set to become just the fourth Alabama quarterback to start in a Super Bowl. But he's in good company as the three who have been there before - Bart Starr, Joe Namath and Ken Stabler - have a combined four Super Bowl titles, three Super Bowl MVP awards and three busts in Canton.

Hurts and Smith will not only be representing the city of Philadelphia in the Super Bowl, they're representing the Alabama Crimson Tide football program.

The Eagles are currently narrow 1.5-point favorites beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

