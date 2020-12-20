NFL World Reacts To Dez Bryant Scoring A Touchdown

Throw up the X!

For the first time since 2017, Dez Bryant has scored a touchdown. The Baltimore Ravens wide receiver scored a touchdown early in this afternoon’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bryant, who signed with the Ravens midway through the 2020 season, had not played in an NFL game since the 2017 season. The former Dallas Cowboys star was released following his team’s 2017 campaign and then dealt with injury problems.

But Bryant is back now, hoping to help his team make a playoff push. He gave them a nice boost today with a touchdown catch.

FIRST DEZ BRYANT TOUCHDOWN IN THREE YEARS ❌ (via @Ravens)pic.twitter.com/Et39TsDEP4 — ESPN (@espn) December 20, 2020

The NFL world is excited to see Dez back at his best.

“Never give up! No matter how many people tell you to… love to see it Dez Bryant. It’s been a rollercoaster loving that you are showing people the importance of resilience and belief in yourself,” NFL Network reporter Jane Slater wrote.

The Baltimore Ravens’ sideline had a great reaction to the touchdown. Bryant received high fives and congratulatory slaps from a number of his teammates.

This was a great scene:

It’s been a good day for Baltimore so far.

The Ravens are leading the Jaguars, 26-0, late in the first half.